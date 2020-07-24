Kavar Capital Partners LLC Sells 660 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 146,295 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.19. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,679. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.29.

