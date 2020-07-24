Kavar Capital Partners LLC Sells 750 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of BCE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,850,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,336,000 after purchasing an additional 419,801 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,553,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,625,000 after purchasing an additional 739,933 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of BCE by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,381,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,648 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,381,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,900,000 after purchasing an additional 683,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 275.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.58. The stock had a trading volume of 47,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.87. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.5883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.80%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

