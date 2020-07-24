Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 2.1% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $889,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,232,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $178,244,000 after purchasing an additional 239,670 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 35,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 215,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,212,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.13. 50,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,537. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.03. The company has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

