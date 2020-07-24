KeyCorp Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $65.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.35% from the stock’s previous close.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of eBay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.54.

EBAY stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.92. 208,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,454,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. eBay has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.62.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 378,778 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 59,062 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,348 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

