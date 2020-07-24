KeyCorp Reiterates Overweight Rating for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by KeyCorp in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1,125.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $1,000.00. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $998.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $733.00 to $843.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $866.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $779.50.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE:SHOP traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $926.23. 58,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The company has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a PE ratio of -771.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $897.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $619.10. Shopify has a 1 year low of $282.08 and a 1 year high of $1,074.98.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Shopify by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.