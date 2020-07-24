KeyCorp Trims Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Target Price to $95.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.40.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $89.19. The stock had a trading volume of 307,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,551. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 281,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.