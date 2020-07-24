Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimberly Clark updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.40-7.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.40-7.60 EPS.

Shares of KMB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.10. 1,006,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,292. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $149.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.10.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

