Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,170. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 741.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 103,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 91,448 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 418,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 32,450 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 138,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 84,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 55,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

