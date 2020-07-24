Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) Shares Down 11%

Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI) fell 11% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.64, 4,068 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,267,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $9.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.25.

About Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI)

Kingold Jewelry, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retailers under the Kingold brand.

