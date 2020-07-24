Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) Stock Price Up 129.7%

Shares of Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI) rose 129.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $1.30, approximately 92,646 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 469,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 million, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13.

About Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI)

Kingold Jewelry, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retailers under the Kingold brand.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingold Jewelry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingold Jewelry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.