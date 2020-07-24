KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Starbucks by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 526,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $46,318,000 after acquiring an additional 90,383 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after acquiring an additional 79,557 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $894,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 36,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,591,042. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.87. The stock has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

