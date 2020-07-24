KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,763 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24 shares of company stock worth $7,836 and sold 250,738 shares worth $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $5.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $411.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,284,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.99, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $147.39 and a 1 year high of $431.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.89.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

