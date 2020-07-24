KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at $279,117,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,823 shares of company stock worth $38,152,284 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

UNH traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $307.47. 56,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.30 and its 200 day moving average is $283.19. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.