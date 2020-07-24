KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after buying an additional 218,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,110,389,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,974,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,594.57.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $41.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,527.46. 37,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,375. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,459.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,371.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,066.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,591.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

