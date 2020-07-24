KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 2,674 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research cut shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.26.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $176.42. The company had a trading volume of 161,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,853,693. The company has a market capitalization of $211.01 billion, a PE ratio of 112.92, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $183.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

