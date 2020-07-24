KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.60. The company has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

