Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Kronos Worldwide for the second quarter of 2020 have been stable over the past month. The company is poised to gain from higher demand for TiO2. Kronos Worldwide is witnessing healthy demand for its TiO2 products across most segments. New product development and a solid customer base will also work in the company’s favor. However, the company is exposed to challenges from declining TiO2 selling prices. Lower average selling prices are denting sales and profits. Higher raw material costs are another concern. Kronos Worldwide is witnessing higher cost of third-party feedstock ore, which is hurting its profitability. Higher production costs are anticipated to put pressure on the bottom line in 2020. The company has also underperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year.”

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

KRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Kronos Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

KRO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.78. 25,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,883. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. Kronos Worldwide has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $15.09.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Kronos Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,536,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,632,000 after buying an additional 244,794 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 206,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 106,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 173,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kronos Worldwide (KRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.