Lambda Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.66 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $15.66 million and $10.52 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One Lambda token can now be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitMax, Huobi and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.91 or 0.01895601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00200614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00078357 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001013 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00116443 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,023,170 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bilaxy, BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.