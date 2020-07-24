Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $140.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.83.

The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $123.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). Landstar System had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $823.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $751,742.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,234.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $576,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,399.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140,343 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Landstar System by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,376,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,772,000 after purchasing an additional 48,058 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,254,000 after purchasing an additional 113,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 758,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,711,000 after acquiring an additional 19,156 shares during the last quarter.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

