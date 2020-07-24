Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $252.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $252.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $226.67.

Shares of NYSE:LII traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $265.11. 4,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,411. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.07. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $163.40 and a 52 week high of $265.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.35. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $941.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total value of $383,517.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at $16,115,162.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 7,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 20.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 400,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 29.9% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

