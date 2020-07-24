Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $257.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $234.00 to $257.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LII. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $265.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $226.67.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $264.44. 3,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,411. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.91. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $163.40 and a twelve month high of $265.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.07.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $941.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.50 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In related news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total value of $383,517.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at $16,115,162.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth $290,539,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 81,518.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 707,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 706,763 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 305,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,459 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at $7,180,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.