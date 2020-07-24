Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $260.00 at Deutsche Bank

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $233.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LII. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Lennox International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Lennox International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $226.67.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Shares of Lennox International stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $264.44. 3,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,411. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $163.40 and a 1 year high of $265.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.35. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The firm had revenue of $941.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total value of $383,517.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,115,162.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 403,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter worth $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 10.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 92,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.