Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Receives $4.28 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.28.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $2.30 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 854,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,203,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 537,799 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,202,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 502,700 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 552.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 911,113 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LXRX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.74. 71,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,998. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.73 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 125.61%. On average, analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

