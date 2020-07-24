LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Raised to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush downgraded LGI Homes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded LGI Homes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded LGI Homes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.25.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGIH traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,438. The company has a current ratio of 14.65, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.32.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,942,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in LGI Homes by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.