Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 425 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,288,879,000 after purchasing an additional 439,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,829,814,000 after buying an additional 639,833 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,665,646,000 after buying an additional 227,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,576,100,000 after buying an additional 1,035,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,853,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $96.70. 153,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,099,112. The firm has a market cap of $129.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.68. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

