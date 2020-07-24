Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $12.13 Million Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 2.7% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 355,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 33,212 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,389,000 after buying an additional 61,187 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $54.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,133,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $52.75. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

