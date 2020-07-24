Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 169 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.80. 4,359,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,411,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.64. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $137.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 59.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

