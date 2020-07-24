Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Limelight Networks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.84.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 121,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,100. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $751.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $105,851.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Disanto sold 59,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $476,099.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 731,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,808,486 over the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Limelight Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

