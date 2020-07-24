Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LLNW. B. Riley boosted their target price on Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.84.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

LLNW traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $6.22. 119,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682,100. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.72 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, SVP Kurt Silverman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $100,281.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 731,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,808,486 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.