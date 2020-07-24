LINA Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last Week (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One LINA token can now be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LINA has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. LINA has a total market capitalization of $7.19 million and $254,947.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00044116 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.23 or 0.05398770 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022214 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00057152 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00016790 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,974,967 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

