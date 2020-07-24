Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 119 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lincoln Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

VIG traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $123.08. The stock had a trading volume of 138,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,232. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.63 and a 200-day moving average of $117.08.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

