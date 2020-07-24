Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives $63.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.56.

LYV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th.

LYV traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.57. 22,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,715. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.37. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -68.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total value of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $3,642,181.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,472,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 124.4% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,318,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 359.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after buying an additional 312,385 shares during the period. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

