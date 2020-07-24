Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Boosts Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,895 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 2.4% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.25. 134,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,362,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

