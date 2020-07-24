Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys 66 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,208 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $6,034,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.2% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 26,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 31,555 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $440.35. 61,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,017. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $426.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.10. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $470.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $214.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,070 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

