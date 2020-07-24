Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,195,157,000 after purchasing an additional 729,531 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after buying an additional 1,256,253 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,779,000 after buying an additional 3,412,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,515,000 after buying an additional 153,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,226,000 after buying an additional 907,275 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.61. 52,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,323,877. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.