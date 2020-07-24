Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Grows Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 581.4% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.36. 168,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,557,640. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $134.13. The stock has a market cap of $373.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.07 and a 200 day moving average of $120.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.21.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.