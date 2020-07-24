Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases 626 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,004 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,112,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,057 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.41. The stock had a trading volume of 401,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,246,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

