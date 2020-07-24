Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Raises Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,739,378,000 after acquiring an additional 51,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,651,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,060,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,217,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,013,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,718,000 after acquiring an additional 96,864 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,606,000 after acquiring an additional 448,004 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,924 shares of company stock valued at $23,482,188 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.46.

NEE stock traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $281.76. 72,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,301. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

