Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $385.12. The stock had a trading volume of 26,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

