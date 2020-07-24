Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.1% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.9% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,056.1% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,246,000 after purchasing an additional 45,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,392,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $385.20. 27,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,016. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $372.56 and its 200-day moving average is $383.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

