Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 23.75-24.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $24.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.5-65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.45 billion.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $387.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $372.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $441.28.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

