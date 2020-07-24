Loews (NYSE:L) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Loews (NYSE:L) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $78.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 113.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

NYSE:L traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $37.02. 18,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.36 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84. Loews has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 93,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.24 per share, for a total transaction of $3,197,468.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 242,743,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,311,525,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 348,093 shares of company stock worth $11,400,428. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in L. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Loews by 1,462.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 40.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Loews by 62.6% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 67.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

