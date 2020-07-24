Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives $308.97 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $308.97.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,290 shares of company stock valued at $23,034,370 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 85,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after buying an additional 41,036 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $484,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LULU traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.66. The company had a trading volume of 45,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,517. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $337.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 72.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.