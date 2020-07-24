M. Kraus & Co Acquires 232 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up 4.4% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,926,776.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $1,844,236.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,178.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.24.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

