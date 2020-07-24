M. Kraus & Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 4.0% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $650,506,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,080,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,810 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $148,871,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,817,000 after acquiring an additional 840,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,913,000 after acquiring an additional 355,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.81.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.49. The stock had a trading volume of 248,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,783. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.80.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.