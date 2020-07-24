M. Kraus & Co Buys New Holdings in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

M. Kraus & Co bought a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 123,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000. Carrier Global comprises about 1.4% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $556,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,679,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.66. 62,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,613,712. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

In related news, Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60.

