M. Kraus & Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

M. Kraus & Co cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 3.8% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 326.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 121,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,394,000 after purchasing an additional 92,769 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 463.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Ecolab by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.27. 17,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,693. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.88 and a 200 day moving average of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at $809,463.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total value of $2,596,267.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,752.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. G.Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra upped their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

