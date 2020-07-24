M. Kraus & Co Decreases Stock Holdings in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

M. Kraus & Co trimmed its position in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in IBM were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IBM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IBM during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IBM during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IBM during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBM during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of IBM from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of IBM from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IBM from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

IBM stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.27. The stock had a trading volume of 117,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,569,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.91. IBM has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.29.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IBM will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

