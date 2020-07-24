M. Kraus & Co Lowers Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

M. Kraus & Co trimmed its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,720 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Donaldson by 4.4% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,097,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,591,000 after acquiring an additional 88,686 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth $80,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth $3,596,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth $496,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 35.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.30. 9,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,382. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $58.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.01 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 38.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $502,400.00. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $723,456.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,636. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

