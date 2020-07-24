M. Kraus & Co Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

M. Kraus & Co bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. Otis Worldwide makes up about 0.9% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $27,000.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIS traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.33. The company had a trading volume of 32,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,508. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $61.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.19. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion and a PE ratio of 30.76.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion.

